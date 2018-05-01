Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to again campaign on May 3-4

Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state during the eighth leg of his campaign.

Published: 01st May 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the eighth leg of his campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on May 3-4, a party source said here today.

Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state during the eighth leg of his campaign.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 12.

"The Congress president is likely to hold corner meetings in Bidar on May 3. The next day, he is expected to address public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts," the source said.

He added that as the poll date nears, Gandhi is expected to reach out to the masses in areas he has not covered during his campaign so far.

The Congress chief's last leg of the campaign in the southern state was on April 26-27.

Karnataka is slated to witness a three-corner contest, involving the ruling Congress, the BJP and the H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S).

The result of the election will be announced on May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Karnataka polls
More from this section

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin raked up by PM Modi, again

PM Modi to address Karnataka BJP's farmers cell workers via his app

PM Modi should run apology campaign, not election campaign: Congress

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today