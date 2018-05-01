Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Mangaluru's fishing community stands divided between Congress, BJP

Most of the fishermen community in the coastal region of Karnataka are somewhere in favour of Congress.

Published: 01st May 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Kaviyoor Santhosh | EPS)

By ANI

MANGALURU: Fishermen from Mangaluru have pinned their hopes on the upcoming Karnataka Elections and are keeping their fingers crossed anticipating that whichever party forms the government in the state will address the woes of the community.

At a time when the political temperature in the state is on all-time high and in the three coastal districts of the state, the Congress is putting up a battle to retain the seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback and the JD(S) is simply attempting to make inroads, it remains uncertain for whom will the fishermen community vote for.

Some fishermen were in favour of the present state government coming to power again because after the Congress government came to power in 2013 they increased the compensation given to the kin of fishermen who died to 6 lakh rupees from 2 lakh rupees.

Some fishermen also expressed their desire to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections. They think that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power in the next Lok Sabha election they may get some more relief in the diesel prices.

Fishermen said that it will be helpful for them if the government gives them the subsidy and diesel rates come down. They also said that they will vote for that government which will help them.

Most of the fishermen community in the coastal region of Karnataka are somewhere in favour of Congress as the party in its 2013 manifesto promised the present fishermen that they will give them subsidy in diesel price and had fulfilled their promise of increasing compensation for the family of the fishermen who died.

Karnataka fisheries minister Pramod Madhwaraj said that they will demand a separate ministry for fisheries from Government of India where a huge chunk of funds need to be made available for infrastructure development of fisheries.

"We promise that we will demand Government of India to have a separate ministry for fisheries where huge chunk of funds will be made available for infrastructure development of fisheries," Madhwaraj told ANI.

Of the 19 seats in coastal Karnataka, the Congress has 13, the BJP 3 and 3 seats have been won by Independents (one of who is now with the Congress).

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress BJP Mangaluru Karnataka polls Mangaluru fishermen
More from this section

Karnataka polls: BJP files complaint against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for remarks on PM Narendra Modi

Karnataka polls: Congress has to build an organisational architecture, cadre, says Sam Pitroda

Supporters feel BS Yeddyurappa will have cakewalk

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards