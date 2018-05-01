Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

PM Modi should run apology campaign, not election campaign: Congress

AICC spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Modi should give an account Centre's 'dismissal' track record and complete neglect of Karnataka before making any tall promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday, 01 May 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: AICC spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should run an 'Apology Campaign' rather than 'Election Campaign' for allegedly betraying and backstabbing the people of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Modi should give an account Centre's 'dismissal' track record and complete neglect of Karnataka before making any tall promises.

He sought to know why the Centre did not clear the ''Expansion of Mangalore Airport" plan after repeated reminders by state government despite the fact that Mangaluru is witnessing growth of 35 percent passenger traffic annually.

He also asked why the full amount of Central Government share towards 3rd stage expansion of Mangalore Fishery Port despite categorical commitment and sanction of UPA Govt and why promised Central Govt funds towards construction of Fishery Jetty Harbour in Kulai was not released ultimately, leading to shelving of the Project.

In the past four years, Shergill said people of India have learnt the hard way that PM Modi only gives 'sermons' and does not offer any 'solutions'.

The electorate of Karnataka know BJP campaign in Karnataka is agenda-less, vision-less and direction-less and now, PM Modi in desperation is trying to save the sinking boat, loaded with corruption of Yeddy -Reddy.

"Once again, for the purpose of misleading 6.5 crore voters, PM Modi will work overtime to peddle lies and attempt to sell falsehood in the name of poll promises by addressing various rallies across the State," he said.

