PM Modi to address Karnataka BJP's farmers cell workers via his app

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who today launched his campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections, will speak to the workers of the state BJP's farmers cell tomorrow, the BJP said.

Modi's address to them via his app will come on a day when his government is organising 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' across the country at block-level, with the BJP asking its MPs to attend the programme.

He has often used modern communication tools to speak to party leaders and workers in poll-bound states.

Farm issues are at the centre stage of the poll campaign with both the ruling Congress and the BJP, which is at the power in the Centre, accusing each other of being "anti-farmer".