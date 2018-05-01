Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

PM Modi to address Karnataka BJP's farmers cell workers via his app

Modi's address to them via his app will come on a day when his government is organising 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' across the country at block-level.

Published: 01st May 2018 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa share a lighter moment during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who today launched his campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections, will speak to the workers of the state BJP's farmers cell tomorrow, the BJP said.

Modi's address to them via his app will come on a day when his government is organising 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' across the country at block-level, with the BJP asking its MPs to attend the programme.

He has often used modern communication tools to speak to party leaders and workers in poll-bound states.

Farm issues are at the centre stage of the poll campaign with both the ruling Congress and the BJP, which is at the power in the Centre, accusing each other of being "anti-farmer".

