Sri Ram Sena president Pramod Muthalik hurls questions at PM Modi ahead of latter's Karnataka visit

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: National president of Sri Ram Sena Pramod Muthalik hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him a few questions ahead of his campaign trail in Karnataka.

Muthalik who was campaigning for Shiv Sena in Karnataka asked why Modi is visiting popular Shri Krishna Mutt of Udupi where during Ramadan, Iftar party was held.

“Does any Muslim shrine allow to perform pooja to Ganesha idol? The BJP accusing the Congress of minority appeasement is now resorting to the same tactic. What is the stand of BJP which claims to be the protector of Hindutva,” he asked.

He further said the BJP has crushed Hindutva icon Praveen Bhai Togadia for seeking to build Ram Mandir. He was brutally sacked from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an offshoot of the RSS. “Togadia sacrificing his career and family for the sake of Hindutva worked for the RSS. In return, the party sacked the Hindu icon,” he said.

Explaining why the BJP sacked Togadia, he said even after four years in the government, the party failed to build Mandir in Ayodhya. BJP wants Mandir issue to be alive to seek votes. The Togadia phenomenon hurts the hidden agenda of the BJP, hence he was ousted from the VHP.

He also asked when Modi will put a blanket ban on cow slaughter which also has not taken place and when rehabilitation for Kashmiri Pandits will happen.

“When will BJP send back Rohingya Muslims and other illegal immigrants from Bangladesh,” he asked.

He urged the people not to vote for BJP in the state and choose Shiv Sena in 40 Assembly segments. He expressed confidence that Sena will win in two to five Assembly constituencies.