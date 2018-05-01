Supporters feel BS Yeddyurappa will have cakewalk

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA (SHIKARIPUR): Even as Yeddyurappa filed nominations for a seventh term as MLA from Shikaripur and expressed confidence that he would win by 30,000-40,000 votes, the voters in this semi-Malnad region said it would be a cakewalk for the chief ministerial candidate of BJP as he has remained loyal and not shifted his base unlike many other political leaders in the state.

If Congress has fielded a weak candidate and a political nobody in Goni Malatesh, JD(S) has done better by putting up H T Baliger, a retired bureaucrat and a stronger candidate, opine many party workers in Shikaripura. For the last five years, the constituency has been represented by B Y Raghvendra, Yeddyurappa’s son and developmental activities have been at its peak and he has nurtured this seat like his father — be it the rejuvenation of hundreds of water bodies, building of a new stadium and many a bus stand and shelter, two to three tree parks per ward in all the 25 wards, a new Kalamandir, the development of temple pushkarni, etc.

However, the two lift irrigation projects for both Shikaripur and Sagar which need an allocation of more than a `1000 crore to address a few drought affected regions has not taken off for many a reason. On the outskirts of Shikarpur town, we meet a marriage party trundling along the well developed road in their tractor and stop them to elicit their opinion on the forthcoming three cornered-contest. Three-four families – all dressed in their best clothes – shout across to us that they are getting late for the marriage breakfast but voice unanimously - easy victory for the BJP strongman in a Lingayat stronghold.

Overtaking this family group, we land up in Shikaripura town at 12 noon where young volunteers are providing ‘pulliyogre’ at the famous Hucchuraya Swamy temple. Lying between plain land (Bayuluseeme) and tropical forests of Malenadu, Shikaripur was once the land of Banvasi Nadu in the 12th century. The former CM was a legislator of this historic land for almost three decades.

Despite being situated in a remote corner (55 kilometers) from the district headquarters of Shivamogga, Shikaripura town has been lucky enough to see quite a lot of developmental activities and all this is because of Yeddyurappa, say local residents. Further, being a historic place where Akkamahadevi, a famous poetess, was born in Uduthadi which is near Shikaripura, it has seen a plethora of facilities for devotees. During his tenure as the chief minister, Yeddyurappa who is a devotee of Huccharaya Swamy as well as the adjacent Raghavendra Swamy mutt, lot of work was taken up to clean the local kalyani, renovate the temple and build a new chariot and many value additions were done to provide facilities to devotees who pour in from the nearby districts. On the Old Honnali Road, as we walk down, we meet a bus load of tourists from Bagalkot and Bijapur who have come to visit this famous temple. The priest tells us – a visit to the temple is a must for Yeddyurappa as he feels blessed and for that matter, any new event or development, everybody comes to this hallowed place for a darshan or pooja, he adds.

Lift irrigation projects?

Shikaripur bulls are in great demand and they have been marketed to many cities and towns in Tamil Nadu for the traditional bull racing event of Jallikatu, says Manjunath, a bull owner who rears them for sporting events in Karnataka. He says, “Just as our bulls are known for their speed and power, even Yeddyurappa is pretty fast when it comes to the question of implementing development projects in his constituency. But unfortunately, the local district officials have been very uncooperative and tardy on the implementation side especially during Siddu’s tenure”. Perpetually facing drought, both Udugani and Talagunda hoblis have been seeking irrigation facilities and so Yeddyurappa had recently brought in a Central team for a proper assessment and development of two lift irrigation projects to fill up more than 300 tanks.

However, despite the spot inspection and a preliminary survey, the state government neither submitted a DPR nor allocated any budgetary funds, says a BJP worker. “Presently, the Anjanapur reservoir across the Kumudvathi river with a storage capacity of 2.5 tmcft irrigates nearly 6800 hectares in Shikaripur taluk. But the need for permanent irrigation facilities especially for these two hoblis and other drought affected regions of Shikaripur has been a cause for serious concern for both Raghvendra and his father and definitely, it will be a campaign issue this time,” he says.

Rail Link

With the survey work on the Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Rannebennur railway line having been completed, people have high hopes of the work commencing soon. Nagesh, a civil engineer, asserts, “Our hopes are all on Yeddyurappa as this rail link will give us connectivity to district headquarters and also ease our life in getting many sanctions and permits.” Petty trader Nataraj who sells all sorts of jewelery items and other craft ware in front of Hucharayaswamy temple in fact, retorts, “Where is the need for Yeddyurappa to either worry or the need to campaign from this constituency unlike Siddaramaiah who has run from his home turf in search of a safe seat? In his long term as the legislator, he has done so much for this region in terms of basic facilities and whatever people have demanded or asked for.”

Popular Leader

As we go round the town, we see lot of development and cleaning activities in progress. Chetan Hucchappa, the chairman of a local organisation – the ‘Rig Veda Samsthe’ informs us that they have been cleaning up the local kalyani of its sediments and had already removed 35 truckloads of sediments in the past week. B M Manjunath, one of the directors of the Samsthe adds, “Yeddyurappa is a very popular leader and has absolutely no fight on hand in Shikaripur and can concentrate on other constituencies.”