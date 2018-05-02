A straight fight between four-time MLA and ex-Mayor 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:In Rajajinagar, it is a straight fight between sitting MLA S Suresh Kumar (BJP) and former Mayor G Padmavathi (Congress). This is the second election in which the two are pitted against each other. In 2008 polls, Suresh Kumar had defeated her by a margin of 14,660 votes. In 2013, he had won against Manjula Naidu (Congress) by 14,767 votes.

There are seven wards, of which four — Dayananda Nagar, Basaveswara Nagar, Kamakshi Palya and Sri Rama Mandira — are represented by BJP and the remaining — Prakash Nagar (Padmavathi is the councillor of this ward), Rajajinagar and Shivanagar — by Congress.

Suresh Kumar has been the MLA from here for the last four terms since 1994, except in 2004 when he had lost to N L Narendra Babu (Congress) by 4,122 votes. Narendra later moved to Mahalakshmi Layout (this time he is contesting from there on a BJP ticket). Narendra Babu has quite a good number of followers in Rajajinagar which is likely to shift to Suresh Kumar. In 2013, Karnataka Janata Party, too, had contested against BJP after its split. Shobha Karandlaje, on a KJP ticket, had contested against Suresh Kumar. Many people predicted that with a split vote, Suresh Kumar would lose in 2013. However, he won.

Despite not hailing from any dominant community, he is a strong leader with a clean image. When Yeddyurappa was allegedly embroiled in the mining scam during the BJP regime in the state, and he was asked to resign, Suresh Kumar’s name was thrown up for the CM’s post. In 2008, when Suresh Kumar contested against Padmavathi, she was a councillor. But now after serving as Mayor, she seems to have gained popularity. Suresh Kumar may have won four elections, this being his fifth, and anti-incumbency could snatch victory from his grasp.