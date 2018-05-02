Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Criminals will be arrested within 24 hrs under BJP: Amit Shah

Siddaramaiah's government in the state is not only corrupt but also criminal, charged BJP national President Amit Shah in Arkalgud on Tuesday.

BJP president Amit Shah feeds a temple elephant at Sringeri Mutt on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Siddaramaiah's government in the state is not only corrupt but also criminal, charged BJP national President Amit Shah in Arkalgud on Tuesday. Addressing a public rally in the town, he said, "Unfortunately, the shameless Siddaramaiah has ruled the corrupt and criminal government for five years." Shah also alleged that the state government is protecting hundreds of criminals and murderers who are "roaming free". "The criminals and murderers will be arrested within 24 hours after the BJP government comes to power in the state," he said.

He went on to say that Siddaramaiah was posing as a great socialist but has a wristwatch worth `40 lakh. "Why has he yet not disclosed the source of what he says is a gift?" he asked, and went on to say, "Siddaramaiah has migrated to Badami fearing defeat in Chamundeshwari, but BJP candidate Sriramulu will defeat him there too."

Coming down heavily on All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi for asking development statistics of work done by the Modi government in four years, Shah asked if Congress was ready to give the same statistics of its 40 years of governance. Predicting absolute majority in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Shah said the question of a coalition government in the state did not arise, "as BJP will form the government with an absolute majority".

According to Shah, the state government had ignored the agriculture and labour sectors."The CM has completely neglected farmers in the state, who are in distress due to the failure of crops. BJP is the only political party committed to protecting interests of farmers, the poor and the downtrodden," he added.

