Karnataka elections 2018: Voters want next government to focus on problems like infrastructure, corruption

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

People want the incoming State government to resolve problems of city infrastructure, corruption and jobs. While one of the biggest issue facing the state government is corruption and job growth, in an online survey, 85% people said that the incoming government should work on cutting red tape and corruption for better job growth and business expansion.

In the survey conducted by the online community platform Local Circles, another 76% citizens said they want the incoming state government to move all govt-citizen transactions online and make them cashless to reduce corruption.

Karnataka is all set to go to polls on May 12 to elect the next state government and it is expected to set the trend for the national elections for Lok Sabha in 2019. To know the people’s mood, Local Circles conducted a 5-poll survey across the state which received over 22,000 votes.

In the first poll, 76% citizens said they want the incoming state government to move all govt-citizen transactions online and make them cashless to reduce corruption. 13% said they would like the anti-corruption/Lokayukta machinery to be strengthened and enforced. 9% want accountable citizen interfaces to be made mandatory for all government departments while 2% want CCTV cameras to be installed in all government offices.

To the question on the healthcare system in the state, 55% said there should be an improvement in infrastructure and services in government hospitals and 35% said it should be a reduction in the cost of private healthcare services. 6% want new government hospitals while 4% want private healthcare services to be enabled in all parts of the state.

The IT sector based in Bengaluru drives the employment in the state. However, in last two years the rate of employment in IT sector has been affected adversely impacting sentiment within the state. Hence, employment is an important area that people are concerned about. In the area of job creation, 85% said that the incoming government should work on cutting red tape and corruption, so more businesses can start or expand. Another 10% want incentives to be created for startups and SMEs while 5% want them to attract more manufacturing companies.

One of the most crucial area for the state is law and order. On the question on improving law & order in the state, around 20% citizens said the infrastructure and resources available to the police should be increased and 33% said policing processes and procedures should be re-engineered. 40% said an accountable citizen interface should be made mandatory for the police while 7% said the size of the police force should be increased.

People pulse on Karnataka polls