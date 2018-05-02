Karnataka polls 2018: BJP chief Amit Shah to campaign at Varuna

Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Thotadappa Basavaraju is the BJP nominee for Varuna constituency.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP national President Amit Shah will campaign at Varuna soon, announced BJP Karnataka in-charge J Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday here. 

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is contesting on a Congress ticket at Varuna for the assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 12.

However Rao refused to spell out the details related to Shah campaigning at Varuna, saying "Wherever party has fielded its candidate it is natural  that Shah will be touring the constituencies'.

On any plans of Shah to canvass at Chamundeshwari, Rao who neither confirmed nor denied any such plans however said 'Its just a matter of logistics'.

On the party workers outburst at Varuna especially after Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra was denied ticket, Rao said it's natural for the workers emotionally connected with the leader to react in such manner.

He also dared Siddaramaiah to prove that both Shah and JD S State president H D Kumaraswamy travelled in the same flight. Or else, Siddaramaiah should quit politics, he said.

