Karnataka polls: Painting of Indira Gandhi on the wall of Indira Canteen is not covered in Mysuru

Pavan MV By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Within 24 hours after the model code of conduct came into the force from March 27, the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) took up a massive drive and removed all the posters and flexes of political leaders of all the parties, the civic authorities even covered the paintings of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which are on the walls of all the Indira Canteen (IC) in the city limits, except one IC at ward number 55 in Udaygiri till date.

Udaygiri comes under the Narasimharaja Constituency from where Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait has been elected, even one month after the model code of conduct came into place, from March 27 to till date the MCC hasn't covered the painting of Indira in this IC.

Hariprasad, a Bsc graduate and a group of youths residing in Udyagiri alleged that “We respect former PM late Indira Gandhi, but elections has to be conducted fairly, when her paintings has been covered at all the ICs, which is one of the ambitious project of chief minister, why it hasn't been closed in Narasimharaja constituency, it seems like some officers have joined hands with Congress to support its leaders in this constituency.”

When TNIE did a reality check, it was found that Indira's painting was not covered at IC in Udaygiri.

There are 11 ICs in the city limits. When a senior MCC officer was contacted, the officer clarified that "MCC had covered all the paintings of Indira in ICs, but some miscreants in Udaygiri might have removed it." “We will immediately cover the painting of Indira and if we find out who has removed the cover, we will register a case against them,” said officer.

It can be recalled after MCC officials removed the poster of JD(S) MLA GT Devegowda, which was placed in front his house on March 27 evening, MCC officials were shocked on the very next day morning (March 28) as they again found the poster of Devegowda in front of his house.

Later Gowda clarified that neither him nor his fans has placed it again and MCC couldn't take action on anyone due to lack of proof.