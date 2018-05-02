Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Large gathering slows down Chikkodi traffic

The crowd that gathered at Chikkodi easily had more than 50,000 people, though BJP workers claimed two lakh attendees.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHIKKODI, BELAGAVI:The crowd that gathered at Chikkodi easily had more than 50,000 people, though BJP workers claimed two lakh attendees. About 1,200 police personnel were deployed at the venue. Even as PM Modi began his speech, people from different constituencies were arriving to listen to him. While many were ardent fans, others came out of sheer curiosity. He started his speech in Kannada and ended it in Kannada and Marathi.

Modi appealed to voters to prevent a hung assembly. "If our opponents are speaking of a hung assembly, they are already at the point of defeat," he said. A couple of hours before the rally had begun, people began gathering in the town resulting in major traffic snarls. Both prior to the event and afterwards, jams stretched for more than two kilometres. Praveen Maski, a resident of the nearby Kudchi constituency said that he could understand "half Hindi" as the dominant languages in the region are Kannada and Marathi. "I don't remember any prime minister coming here. So, it's naturally a crowd puller," he said. Prakash, a resident of Chikkodi, was among the section of people who did not understand Hindi. Though not a supporter of any party, he had come to see the political drama unfolding in the region. "It's a tough contest in Chikkodi this time. Now, since Modi has come BJP might have the edge," he said.  Since Chikkodi sits close to Maharashtra border, several supporters of BJP from the nearby State had also visited the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

NRI techie to fly down from Kuala Lampur to cast his vote in city

PM Narendra Modi invokes regional pride in Udupi

Strong storm will sweep state, uproot 10 per cent government: PM Narendra Modi

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today