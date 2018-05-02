Large gathering slows down Chikkodi traffic

By Express News Service

CHIKKODI, BELAGAVI:The crowd that gathered at Chikkodi easily had more than 50,000 people, though BJP workers claimed two lakh attendees. About 1,200 police personnel were deployed at the venue. Even as PM Modi began his speech, people from different constituencies were arriving to listen to him. While many were ardent fans, others came out of sheer curiosity. He started his speech in Kannada and ended it in Kannada and Marathi.

Modi appealed to voters to prevent a hung assembly. "If our opponents are speaking of a hung assembly, they are already at the point of defeat," he said. A couple of hours before the rally had begun, people began gathering in the town resulting in major traffic snarls. Both prior to the event and afterwards, jams stretched for more than two kilometres. Praveen Maski, a resident of the nearby Kudchi constituency said that he could understand "half Hindi" as the dominant languages in the region are Kannada and Marathi. "I don't remember any prime minister coming here. So, it's naturally a crowd puller," he said. Prakash, a resident of Chikkodi, was among the section of people who did not understand Hindi. Though not a supporter of any party, he had come to see the political drama unfolding in the region. "It's a tough contest in Chikkodi this time. Now, since Modi has come BJP might have the edge," he said. Since Chikkodi sits close to Maharashtra border, several supporters of BJP from the nearby State had also visited the venue.