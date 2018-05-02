Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Not a mere wave, it will be a BJP storm in Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi

PM mocks Rahul’s oratory skills, slams him for disrespecting Deve Gowda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa share a lighter moment in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR/UDUPI/BELAGAVI: Adding new strength to the BJP’s bid to win back Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his five-day campaign for the May 12 assembly elections addressing public rallies in Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Belagavi districts.

Stressing on a ‘Kaamdaar versus Naamdaar’ (worker vs dynast) narrative on May Day to counter the Congress, Modi challenged Rahul Gandhi’s oratory skills but was careful not to offend the JD(S). In what could be a clear effort to cosying up to the JD(S), he attacked the Congress for “disrespecting” former PM H D Deve Gowda.

“Without a paper in hand, can you talk about the achievements of your government in Karnataka for 15 minutes? You may speak in a language you please- English, Hindi or your maternal family’s mother tongue,” Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Chamarajanagar.

Keeping in mind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s influence in the Old Mysuru region, Modi attacked what he referred to as the “Karnataka version of dynasty politics” promoted by Siddaramaiah. “If the CM has a 2+1 formula (a reference to Siddaramaiah contesting from two seats and his son from one), then ministers have 1+1 formula. Relatives of ministers are contesting polls and this is hurting the Congress workers,” he said.

In Udupi, Modi furthered the BJP’s carefully built narrative of the Siddaramaiah government being “anti-Hindu”. “Violence cannot exist in a democracy. It is shameful how BJP workers were murdered in Karnataka,” he said. He added that while his government at the Centre was talking about “ease of doing business”, the Congress believed in “ease of doing murder”.

In what could be BJP’s attempts at waving a flag of friendship at JD(S) -- a party that could very well have a say in who forms the next government if predictions of a hung assembly are anything to go by-- Modi chided Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for “disrespecting” Deve Gowda.

In Chikkodi in Belagavi district, Modi tactfully stopped short of raising the Lingayat row but  accused the Congress of “dividing people on the grounds of caste.” Assuring party supporters of a clear victory, Modi said, “People speak of a BJP wave in Karnataka but let me tell you that it is not a mere wave, it is a storm.”

