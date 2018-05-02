PM Modi’s 2+1 formula on dynastic politics sets off Twitter war

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The formula of dynasty politics, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first public rally in Mysuru on Tuesday, sparked off a Twitter war in poll-bound Karnataka. Modi chose to attack Siddaramaiah in Chamarajanagar, a region in the old Mysuru belt where the latter wields considerable influence. Mocking the Chief Minister of “inventing” Karnataka’s own version of dynasty politics, PM Modi said that it was 2+1 for the CM and 1+1 for his ministers.

Taking a jibe at Siddaramaiah for contesting from two seats — Chamundeshwari and Badami — Modi said that his actions were a result of fear of defeat. “And, in his old seat he has sent his son,” he added referring to Yathindra contesting from Varuna. “If CM has a 2+1 formula, his ministers have 1+1 formula. Relatives of ministers are fighting polls and this is hurting the workers of the Congress,” PM Modi claimed.

Not the one to take the jibe lying down, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to respond. “Was it fear that drove you to contest from 2 parliamentary constituencies (Varanasi & Vadodara) Mr. PM @narendramodi ? Of course you are a 56 inch man, you would have some clever explanation!! Forget 2 seats, Sir. Worry about the fact that your party will not cross 60-70! (sic)” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

While the CM took on Modi from his personal social media account, KPCC’s social media team came up with its own inference of PM Modi’s 2+1 formula. “BJP’s ‘Corruption Formula’ to Loot Karnataka 2 + 1 = 2 Reddys and 1 Yeddy Why don’t you talk about this formula Modi? (sic),” the KPCC’s handle tweeted.

Soon ##2Reddy1Yeddy trended with the Congress assaulting the BJP for giving tickets to illegal mining scam accused Gali Janardhana Reddy’s two brothers — Somashekhara Reddy and Karunakara Reddy.

Congress mocks BJP with more ‘formulae’

A Twitter war broke out over the 2+1 formula with supporters and leaders of both parties exchanges offensives. The Congress social media team mocked the BJP with 10 ‘formulae’ on women empowerment with images of Renukacharya and others, fashion choices of PM Modi, corruption with mining syndicate, cashless push with bribery charges against Yeddyurappa, safety, farmer, development, family, election and the way BJP treated senior leaders taking jibes at the BJP’s policies and selection of candidates.

BJP responds with ‘Con-logic’

Just as the Congress started putting out tweets, BJP social media team put together a series of tweets on “Con logic” mocking the Congress’ policies and decisions. A series of tweets took potshots at Congress’ ideas of women empowerment, fashion choices of Rahul, take on corruption, hoarding of money by leaders after demonetisation and questions on safety with a rise in crime rates. “Mr. Siddaramaiah, it is not your second nomination, but the context of it that raises questions about its purpose. As you know, there have been widespread reports about your possible defeat in Chamundeshwari. And mark my words, Badami is a tough nut for you to crack.” BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa tweeted.