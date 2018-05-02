Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Rahul Gandhi will return to state for two days of campaign

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi will visit Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Haveri on Thursday and Friday as part of his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls on May 12

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi will visit Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Haveri on Thursday and Friday as part of his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls on May 12. The Gandhi family scion is scheduled to land in Bidar at 11.30am on Thursday and will take a chopper to Aurad where he will participate in an informal meeting with voters and supporters from 12.20pm to 1.20pm.

He will then proceed to Bhalki and Humnabad by chopper where he will hold two more meetings with the public and candidates before proceeding from Humnabad to Bidar via Mannekhelli by bus to hold another meeting at 6.30pm. Gandhi will stay in Bidar overnight before flying out to Kalagi on Friday morning. A public meeting is scheduled at Kalagi at noon on Friday and from there, Gandhi will return to Bidar and fly to Hubballi to visit Gajendragad, Ron and Gadag by chopper. He is expected to hold meetings at all these locations before returning to Hubballi for his return flight to New Delhi.

