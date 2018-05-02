Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

RR Nagar grapples with sweeping issues

While HMT Layout is a model locality, Yeshwantpur is a transportation hub, making voting here a complex affair

Published: 02nd May 2018 02:53 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:As this is a developing constituency of the city, it has been attracting the migrant population. People who buy property here, expect just the basic facilities from their elected representatives.

Though the present MLA Munirathna Naidu is popular for the many development works he initiated in the constituency, people are a little upset with the way he speaks. His way of handling issues, and difference with a few women corporators within the party has tainted his image.Being a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the popular MLA managed more funds from the government and BBMP for his constituency.

As it is the third Assembly elections in the constituency, it is difficult to predict the winner, for people here are known to go by work done the elected representative.Munirathna, who represents INC, is in good terms with officials at all level, but his “rudeness” could go against him.Should it boil down to a close fight between INC and the JD(S), Munirathna may pip G M Ramachandra, as people may not take the latter seriously because he quit the BJP.  

Tulsi Muniraju, the BJP candidate is a new face in the constituency. He is the youngest of the three main contesters. Voters looking for a fresh and young face may favour Muniraju. But differences between party workers that senior leaders and ex-corporators were not given the ticket may reduce the party’s prospects.
Ramachandra’s daughter-in-law has acted in Kannada movies and that proves a big attraction in the constituency.

Many people identify Ramachandra as actor Amulya’s father-in-law. But having lost during the previous BBMP elections after contesting from ward 198, winning here could be a herculean task.

