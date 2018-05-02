Strong storm will sweep state, uproot 10 per cent government: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Modi said that a "strong storm" will sweep across the state in favour of BJP and topple the Congress government. This was at his first mammoth election rally, as part of a five-day campaign in Lingayat stronghold Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.Modi sharpened his attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the party's dynasty politics, spoke about Centre's rural electrification success and promised farmers a doubling of income in few years. He then spouted verses in Kannada and made references to matinee idols such as Dr Rajkumar and folk heroes, and won a loud applause from the audience.

He said that he and workers like him cannot afford to sit around and listen to the Congress leader's speech in Parliament. "Let him speak in any language and give an account of the Congress government's performance in Karnataka," he said.The PM also poked fun at dynasty politics saying that Congress' practises a "2+1" and "1+1" formula -- referring to CM Siddaramaiah choosing two seats for himself and one for his son, while other party leaders picked one for themselves and one for their child. Modi thanked workers for realising the Union Government's programmes for electrifying 4,000 villages. He gave a local flavour to his speech by saying that Chamarajanagar has remained underdeveloped, and talked about D6,000 crore Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway that will make the district closer to urban centre.