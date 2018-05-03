Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP has proved it is not a 'Brahmin' party: Prime Minister Narendra Modi​

Alleging that Congress has neglected Dalits, Mr Modi said that senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge should have become the Chief Minister after the 2013 election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

By UNI

BALLARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today claimed that after heading the NDA government at the Centre the BJP has proved that it is not a 'Brahmin' party as alleged by opposition parties.

"Mr Venkaiah Naidu who was made Vice President is from South and he is well known in this part.  Opposition party was taken by surprise when Mr Ram Nath Kovind was selected as President of the Country," he added.

Addressing an electioneering meeting here on Thursday, Mr Modi said that the opposition parties were criticising the BJP for neglecting Women folk, but the government has proved they were wrong by appointing Ms Nirmala Sitharaman as the Defence Minister.

"She is the first women Defence Minister in the Country. She was elected to the Parliament from Karnataka which has also given birth to General Cariappa and Masrshal Thimmaiah."

Alleging that Congress has neglected Dalits, Mr Modi said that senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge should have become the Chief Minister after the 2013 election, but the party sidelined him and made Mr Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and Mr Kharge's dream were shattered.

Stating that though Ballari possessed abundant natural resources but had remained underdeveloped, Mr Modi said that his government had introduced a law which made it mandatory to spend 33 per cent of the income from the natural wealth for local development so that job opportunity was created.

"But Siddaramaiah government is a sleeping one and Chief Minister is also sleeping and hence it has failed to utilise the funds released for local development. Rs 900 crore was released to the State for local development but Siddaramaiah government has spent only Rs 45 lakhs. If it had spent all the funds there would not been drinking water problem,'' Modi added.

Stating that there was ample opportunity to develop industries in Ballari, Mr Modi alleged that the Siddaramaiah government failed to utilise the opportunity and funds for putting textile industry in this part despite there was ample scope.

He said that the Centre has created new Textile Ministry and Rs 6000 crore was earmarked in the Budget to create more jobs.

