CM’s daughter-in-law Smitha, actor Yash join election campaign

Sandalwood star Yash and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s daughter-in-law Smitha, campaigned for JD(S) and Congress candidates, respectively, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Yash campaigning for Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency’s BJP candidate SA Ramdas in Mysuru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sandalwood star Yash and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s daughter-in-law Smitha, campaigned for JD(S) and Congress candidates, respectively, in Mysuru on Wednesday.Yash, also a Mysorean, stepped up poll fever as he campaigned for two-time JD(S) MLA S R Mahesh, in Krishnaraja Nagar constituency. He managed to pull crowds in large number as he took out a road show in K R Nagar town, Hebbal, Saligrama, Hamapura and more than a dozen villages .

Clarifying that he does not favour any political party in polls, Yash said that Mahesh has dedicated his life to serve people. “I have many pro-people programmes. I will come back to KR Nagar after polls and will join hands with S R Mahesh to execute these programmes for the good of people,” he added.He appealed to the crowd to support S R Mahesh for the development of the constituency. He also campaigned for BJP candidate S A Ramdas in Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru.

