Congress urges EC to act against BJP for objectionable ads in poll-bound Karnataka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Congress leaders today met the Election Commission officials and demanded immediate action against the BJP, alleging that the saffron party had issued advertisements in clear violation of the model code of conduct and criminal law.

The delegation comprising senior party leaders Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and Pramod Tiwari apprised the officials about the advertisements issued by the BJP.

They alleged the advertisements aimed to "vitiate and communalise" the atmosphere in Karnataka a week before the state assembly elections.

"We apprised the Election Commission about the highly objectionable advertisements taken out by the BJP in Karnataka," Singhvi told reporters after the meeting.

"They are not only a direct violation of the Model Code of Conduct, but it is a criminal act.

They are a clear violation of the criminal law in India.

We will also file a criminal complaint and lodge an FIR under the criminal law," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that it was happening in a "brazen manner" and a ban must be imposed on them immediately.

He said the EC officials heard them patiently and took the issue seriously.

"The EC has assured us of looking into the issue and action," he said.

"This is clearly a sign of defeat by the BJP and of their frustration," Singhvi claimed.

Shukla alleged that the BJP was dubbing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who holds a constitutional post, as murderers which was a criminal offence.

"They are trying to vitiate and communalise the atmosphere," he alleged, adding that the BJP feared "imminent defeat" in Karnataka and that was why they were resorting to such measures.

The Congress delegation also handed over a memorandum to the EC along with details of the "objectionable" advertisements taken out by the BJP.