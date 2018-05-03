It will be a JD(S) government, we are confident: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda said that he is confident of his party coming back to power in the state. He said that they will form the government with a simple majority and there is no question of joining hands with any national party.

Gowda was speaking to reporters at Meet the Press event organised by Press Club of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s praise in Udupi on Tuesday, Gowda said Modi is a good orator. “He knows what to speak and where,” said Gowda, adding, “He touches a local issue wherever he goes”.

“Modi might have learnt of how Congress ill-treated me, and took this opportunity to reach out to Kannadigas. There is no greatness in what he did. A listener shouldn’t read any special meaning into this... we are not joining hands with them,” said Gowda. “Modi said he opens car doors for me whenever I go to meet him. That may be, but when I go to him with troubles in the State like with Mahadaayi or drought compensation, he listens and does not react”.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Gowda had declared that he would resign if NDA forms a government on their own. “I did not say that I would leave the country. Why would I talk of that when my family and party are here? I did want to resign but Modi asked me not to,” he said. In 2013 election, JD(S) had lost seats in 48 seats with a margin of 1,000 to 2,500 votes. In the fray, BSP had fielded its candidates too. “By joining hands with BSP, we want to regain what we lost in 48 seats. This (teamwork) will continue in Lok Sabha elections too,’’ he said.

‘Siddu wanted to merge with BJP’

Gowda said, in 2004, Siddaramiah who was with JD(S) had shown interest in forming the government by merging with BJP. “I had said no. But now Siddaramiah is saying that JD(S) is a B team of BJP...” When asked if he will consider extending support to Congress if Siddaramaiah is not part of the deal, he said that Siddaramaiah “has not descended from heaven... he must regret what he did to me.”

What Gowda said

Why did CM create religious divisions by giving minority status to Lingayats

Rahul Gandhi is young, he will gain experience over time

Cong picked Ashok Kheny, BJP chose Reddy brothers.Both are the same

Many former CMs, including Kengal Hanumanthaiah,S Bangarappa, RamakrishnaHegde, and BSY could not do what JD(S) did ... It survived and that is no joke

There are no permanent friends nor permanent enemies in politics

I am not from a political family and entered politics by accident. We had decided only two from our family will contest this election.

I don’t scratch my head over pre-poll surveys

Vajpayee government was not as communal as Modi’s