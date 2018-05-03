Liquor shops will be shut for voting, counting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:To ensure free, fair and peaceful election, the city police commissioner has issued orders prohibiting sale and storage of liquor during the elections. Accordingly, bars and pubs will go dry for more than three days — from 5 pm on May 10 till midnight on May 12, the day of voting, and from 6 am till midnight on the day of counting on May 15.

Meanwhile, the police have said there is no restriction on consumption of alcohol at households provided one does not create nuisance at public places like roads.As anti-social elements are likely to take advantage of the situation after consumption of liquor indulging in acts of violence and disrupt free, fair and peaceful conduct of ensuing general elections, the police chief has prohibited liquor sale as part of the poll code of conduct.

In an order issued in this regard, Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar stated that sale, consumption, procurement and storage of liquor, wine, arrack or any other intoxicant in any wholesale and retail outlet is prohibited. Accordingly, all liquor shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, taverns or any other place (public or private) serving liquor situated within the jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate will remain closed.

Though there is prohibition on sales of liquor, police said there is no restriction on consumption of alcohol at homes. “Until any person does not come on streets and create nuisance, there is no problem. An individual can invite his friends and have a party at home. But the number of invitees matter, as poll code of conduct will be in place,” a senior police official said.

“The purpose of prohibition of liquor sales is to prevent the chances of stocking of liquor. It may be used to woo voters and some others will consume alcohol and create nuisance. Even people know this and they purchase liquor before the prohibition comes into force. We don’t have any problem if an individual enjoys responsibly. But those who try to create law and order problems or nuisance will be dealt with an iron hand,” the official added.

Former DG&IGP S T Ramesh said the two options left before the police is to collect information about illegal storage of liquor and book those who create public nuisance under the influence of alcohol. “The police and excise officials should gather information about places where liquor is possibly stocked or sold illegally during polls, and raid such places. The other option is to book persons who create nuisance at public places under the Karnataka Police Act. If someone consumes liquor at home and does not create any problem when he comes out, except for cases like driving a vehicle, the police cannot question him”.