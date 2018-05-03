Netas fuel up for marathon rallies with hot water and okra 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eighty-five-year-old former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda’s dinner is incomplete without a dish of okra (lady’s finger) which has lots of fibre. It’s a routine that he does not skip even during hectic campaigning. This is said to be a secret to good health of this octogenarian who is struggling to return JD(S) to power.

Deve Gowda wakes up as at 5 am every day and starts his day with a sugarless coffee, and then yoga. A god-fearing man, he spends at least an hour chanting shlokas and in worship for inner strength. He prefers brunch at around 11.30 am which includes raagi mudde (a must) and greens sambaar. “He prefer drinking hot water all the time, to build immunity, even if the temperature tips 40 degrees Celsius,’’ a close aide tells The New Indian Express.

Even if Gowda travels 50 to 500 km a day, he does not skip his routine. For dinner, he prefers a light meal — roti or uppittu — and okra is a must. He may be busy with meetings or discussing election strategies till late, but he makes it a point to go to bed by midnight.

Like Deve Gowda, many senior political leaders, cutting across party lines, are trying to keep fit even during hectic campaigning. They prefer a strict vegetarian diet, brisk walk to gym or yoga, and several simple practices to keep fit.

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy is not as strict as his father. He is a diabetic and has high BP, like his father, and recently had a heart operation. He prefers simple food — anna, rasam and palya — and has turned vegetarian, besides avoiding high cholesterol food.

CM does a routine

Chief Minister Siddaramiah, perhaps taking a cue from his former political guru Gowda, is also a health fanatic. He wakes up at 6.30 am, and the first thing he does is gargle with hot salt water. Unlike Mysureans, who are known to relish their coffee, Siddaramaiah prefers a cup of tea in the morning. “He spends half-an-hour on a treadmill; but sometimes walks too, even during election campaigns, and never misses his routines,’’ his close associate tells The New Indian Express.

He prefers idli, dosa or uppittu, followed by a glass of buttermilk and papaya for breakfast. “If he is in Bengaluru or Mysuru, he takes non-vegetarian food, naati koli saaru and raagi mudde, kaima unde and meen saaru. But while travelling, it’s vegetarian food,’’ he said. Siddaramiah, who is busy addressing rallies, at least three a day, he prefers a cup of tea before a speech and one glass of hot water after. This according to him keeps his voice in a better condition. A health conscious man, the CM prefers two chapathis for dinner. He is diabetic and prefers sugar-free beverages.

BJP’s C M Candidate B S Yeddyurappa, is a strict vegetarian and has been travelling continuously in the last few weeks by road or air. An early bird, BSY wakes up at 4.30 am. Whether he is in Bengaluru or in hometown Shikaripura, or any place, morning walk for 40 minutes is a must. He prefers uppittu or idli for breakfast, and chapathi or mudde for lunch. He munches on light snacks between meals. Like Gowda and Siddaramaiah, he drinks hot water and never forgets to keep a flask while travelling. He also eats dry fruits to stay fit.