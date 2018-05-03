Now, an app to guide voters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka State Election Commission on Wednesday launched a mobile and web-based app that provides voting-related information.The app, named “Chunavana,” has been developed by the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre by using results of a survey conducted by government officials appointed by the Election Commission. It is currently available on the Google Play Store and will be available on Apple Stores in a couple of days. It was officially launched by Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar at Vikas Soudha here.

Project Director, Karnataka Geographic Information Systems, M Jayachandran said all the 56,696 polling stations in the state were mapped in the app. Chunavana provides details of location of the polling stations, the facilities available there, the nearest police stations and hospitals, contesting candidates, navigation to the stations and details of election-related officials. In addition, voters can check the length of the queue of voters on polling day — which will be continuously updated. Voters can also book a wheelchair for polling day through the app. He said a mammoth survey was carried out by the Election Commission, wherein appointed officials physically visited all 56,696 polling stations in two weeks.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Surya Sen A V said, “The survey results showed that about 25% of registered voters did not vote because they did not know the location of their polling stations. At least 17.5% of voters did not vote because of long queues at polling stations and 7.5% did not vote because they were unaware of the candidates and their constituencies. We wanted to provide a solution to the voters, and hence came up with this app.” The link to the web-based application is kgis.ksrsac.in/election. It has some additional features which enable analysis of voting patterns.

For example, users can find out how a constituency has voted over the years and the vote share at a specific polling station.Posters to create awareness about the app were also launched, and will be put up at government offices and polling stations. “Release of an app is a common phenomenon in any state prior to elections, but in this case, we have designed the app so that it can be used for registration of new voters even after polls,” Surya Sen said.