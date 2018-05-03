Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Now, an app to guide voters

Called Chunavana, citizens can use it to know nearest polling booth, facilities there, check length of queues, among others   

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Smart Phone.(Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka State Election Commission on Wednesday launched a mobile and web-based app that provides voting-related information.The app, named “Chunavana,” has been developed by the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre by using results of a survey conducted by government officials appointed by the Election Commission. It is currently available on the Google Play Store and will be available on Apple Stores in a couple of days. It was officially launched by Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar at Vikas Soudha here.

Project Director, Karnataka Geographic Information Systems, M Jayachandran said all the 56,696 polling stations in the state were mapped in the app. Chunavana provides details of location of the polling stations, the facilities available there, the nearest police stations and hospitals, contesting candidates, navigation to the stations and details of election-related officials. In addition, voters can check the length of the queue of voters on polling day — which will be continuously updated. Voters can also book a wheelchair for polling day through the app. He said a mammoth survey was carried out by the Election Commission, wherein appointed officials physically visited all 56,696 polling stations in two weeks.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Surya Sen A V said, “The survey results showed that about 25% of registered voters did not vote because they did not know the location of their polling stations. At least 17.5% of voters did not vote because of long queues at polling stations and 7.5% did not vote because they were unaware of the candidates and their constituencies. We wanted to provide a solution to the voters, and hence came up with this app.” The link to the web-based application is kgis.ksrsac.in/election. It has some additional features which enable analysis of voting patterns.

For example, users can find out how a constituency has voted over the years and the vote share at a specific polling station.Posters to create awareness about the app were also launched, and will be put up at government offices and polling stations. “Release of an app is a common phenomenon in any state prior to elections, but in this case, we have designed the app so that it can be used for registration of new voters even after polls,” Surya Sen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Weak opposition brightens Yathindra’s chances in Varuna constituency

CM’s daughter-in-law Smitha, actor Yash join election campaign

Yeddyurappa reaches out to Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity