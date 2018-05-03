Old rivals slug it out again in Mahalakshmi Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:A tough battle is on the cards between incumbent JD(S) MLA Gopalaiah and former MLA N L Narendra Babu, contesting on a BJP ticket this time. While the main contenders are in their fifties and have considerable political experience, Congress has fielded its youngest candidate in Karnataka here, 28-year-old Manjunatha H S. The decision for electoral debut of Manjunath, state president of NSUI - the students’ wing of Congress - is being seen as a political gamble against the two seasoned leaders.Whoever wins is not going to have it easy, considering the multiple problems in this constituency.Stormwater drains and garbage top the list of civic woes in Mahalakshmi Layout constituency, largely inhabited by middle class and the poor.

The huge drains of Vrishabhavati Valley, which also see dumping of garbage, have made life miserable for those living close to it. Apart from its stink, the place is also a breeding ground for health problems.

Last year, heavy rains resulted in five deaths with three caused due to flooding in this valley.Mahalakshmi Layout also boasts of 53 parks, albeit most of them cannot be used due to poor maintenance. Traffic issues and congested roads, besides irregular drinking water supply are the other issues here.

Babu, a three-time councillor at Rajajinagar ward and two-time MLA (Rajajinagar in 2004 and Mahalakshmi Layout in 2008) left Congress and joined BJP just six months ago. He had accused the Congress of sidelining him after his defeat in 2013 Assembly polls. His switch over was widely believed to be borne out of a fear that Congress may deny him ticket this time.

Babu, who has had a stint in Sandalwood and is still active in TV serials, is associated with empowerment of women’s help groups. However, he could face trouble from within as many loyal BJP workers and ticket aspirants are miffed after he was given the ticket.

Meanwhile, his rival Gopalaiah - JD(S) corporator from Vrushabhavati Nagar, became a first time MLA in 2013. His win took all by surprise since the fierce battle then was supposed to be between BJP and Congress. Congress-JD(S) alliance in BBMP helped his cause as his wife S P Hemalatha was made the deputy mayor in 2015. Gopalaiah made the most of the opportunity to undertake many development works through the BBMP in his constituency. He is hoping to reap its dividend this election.

Mahalakshmi Layout has issues pertaining to storm water drains, and Gopalaiah has promised to solve the issue within two years, if voted back to power.Manjunatha, who had hogged the limelight recently by “exposing the marks card scam in many state universities” has been rewarded by Congress leadership. Seen as a staunch loyalist of Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, he is working overtime with an appeal to bring a change in the constituency.