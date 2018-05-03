PM Modi plays nationalism card in Kalaburgi, says asking for proof from armed forces is an 'insult' towards them

By PTI

KALABURGI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress Party choosing the subject of disrespecting armed forces. Modi, who spoke on Thursday at Nutana Vidyalaya Grounds here said that armed forces safeguard the country without bothering for their life. "It is the duty of everybody to respect the armed forces. But the Congress party top leaders abused the Captain who led the surgical strike on Pakistan as a ‘Gunda”. Apart from this the Congress Party asks to give proof on surgical strikes. We have to believe our armed forces. Asking proof is an insult to those who protect us from enemies," he observed.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-army, Narendra Modi said that when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister and Krishna Menon was the defense minister, both Nehru and Krishna Menon abused General K. S. Thimmayya (who played a major role in second world war) several times and due to this Thimmayya had to resign from his post, Modi recalled. Similar was the fate of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, and both Thimmayya and Cariappa belonged to Karnataka, Modi said.

Recalling the history of erstwhile Hyderabad Liberation Movement (Hyderabad Karnataka region liberation movement), Narendra Modi said that when the Nizam of Hyderabad declined to merge the erstwhile Hyderabad State in to independent India, the Indian Army conducted police action on the direction of the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Memorial not built for martyrs by Congress Government

The Prime Minister said that many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the liberation of erstwhile Hyderabad State. Hundreds of freedom fighters were killed in Gorta village of Basavakalyan taluk (Bidar district) in 1948 by the army of the Nizam. "The Congress governments could have built martyrs memorial in Gorta but they have not done so just to avoid credit to Sardar Petel," Modi observed and praised BJP Yuva Morcha for constructing a memorial at Gorta.

Why Dalit activists did not hold a candle march for victim of Bidar incident ?

The Dalit and Congress activists were prompt in organizing a candle march in Delhi when a rape of a minor girl from their community was reported in Delhi or in BJP ruled states. "Just few months back a dalit girl was raped in Bidar district of Karnataka. Why did these people keep mum on the Bidar issue?" He questioned. "Rape is a heinous crime where ever it may take place. Such issues should not be mixed with politics," Modi said adding that his government has taken steps to deal with such issues sternly.

Lip sympathy for Dalits by Congress

During previous elections Congress party utilized the service of Mallikarjun Kharge for election campaigns and in many places Congress leaders told the people that if Congress government forms government, Mallikarjun Kharge would become chief minister. "But when Congress party got majority, Kharge was avoided in the name of secret ballot for legislative leaders post," Modi said.