PM Modi to interact with BJP's Karnataka women's wing workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow interact with the office-bearers and workers of the BJP's Karnataka women's wing through the NaMo App.

rime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders S M Krishna Ananth Kumar Sadananda Gowda and others during a public rally for the Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru on Thursday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow interact with the office-bearers and workers of the BJP's Karnataka women's wing through the NaMo App.

Modi would talk about the initiatives taken by the government for women's empowerment.

During the interaction, which comes days before the Assembly polls in the state, he will also answer questions of the workers of the party's women wing.

"Narendra Modi will directly interact with the office bearers and karyakartas of Karnataka's BJP Mahila Morcha through Namo App via video bridge, at 9 AM," the BJP said in a statement.

Modi addressed three public rallies in the state today.

To stay in touch with the BJP workers and people, Modi often holds discussions directly with them through the Namo App, the party said.

Yesterday, Modi had directly interacted with members of BJP's Kisan Morcha through the App.

Similarly, last month also on April 26, he directly interacted with BJP candidates, office bearers and party's elected representatives from Karnataka.

On April 6, he had interacted with lakhs of Twitter followers on the occasion of BJP's establishment day.

