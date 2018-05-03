Protégé takes on mentor at Padmanabhanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THOUGH Padmanabhanagar constituency is identified as JD(S) bastion, and said to be under former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s control, when it comes to elections, BJP has always had an upper hand all these years with R Ashoka winning in 2008 and 2013. But, this time, it is difficult to predict the winner because the Congress candidate is a former BJP man and the JD(S) candidate is familiar among the masses.

M Srinivas, who is representing Congress, was a BJP man. He joined Congress at the last minute and got a ticket from the constituency. This is expected to split BJP votes. Senior party workers from both BJP and Congress are saying that this will be a fight between ‘guru’ and ‘shishya’ as M Srinivas was Ashoka’s mentor.

Though people are happy with the developmental works done during Ashoka’s regime, this time, voters are divided party-wise as well as caste-wise. Some BJP workers are allegedly campaigning for Srinivas, which may affect Ashoka.

Padmanabhanagar constituency was formed after delimitation of BBMP during 2008 assembly elections and since then, it has been ‘adjustment’ politics here as there is no strong Vokkaliga leader. Even the JD(S) had ignored the constituency and let R Ashoka grow as he belongs to the Vokkaliga community. There are over 40,000 Vokkaligas here.However, this time, JD(S) has decided not to give up the constituency and has given the ticket to V K Gopal, who has done some groundwork in the constituency for the last two years.