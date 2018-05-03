Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Rahul grades Modi 'F' for performance in Karnataka's agricultural sector

Attacking Narendra Modi for letting farmers down in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi in a report card gave the Prime Minister an 'F' Grade for his performance in the agricultural sector in the state.

Published: 03rd May 2018 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 12:06 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Twitter: INCIndia)

By IANS

Gandhi, in a Tweet, said the Prime Minister's crop insurance scheme has made the "farmers suffer" while filling the coffers of the private insurance companies that have made "huge profits".

The Congress chief said that the farmers did not receive the additional 50 per cent on their Minimum Support Price (MSP) that they have been demanding.

"Contribution to Congress state governments 8,500 crore Farm Loan waiver Rs.0"

PM's crop insurance scheme: Farmers suffer; pvt (private) insurance companies make huge profits.

"No MSP+50%, for Karnataka farmers. Grade F,"

The attack came ahead of polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, to be held on May 12. The results will be declared on May 15.

Both Modi and Gandhi were scheduled to address separate public rallies in the state on Thursday.

While the Prime Minister will address rallies in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru, Gandhi will join the Congress' Jana Ashirwada Yatre, which will continue till Friday.

