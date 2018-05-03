Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Reddy brothers akin to Gabbar Singh and gang: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bidar district

He termed the Reddy brothers and their gang as Gabbar, Sambha, Kalia and collectively referred to them as Gabbar Singh Gang.

Published: 03rd May 2018 07:24 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bhalki in Bidar district of Karnataka for campaigning ahead of Karnataka elections. | EPS

By Express News Service

AURAD (KARNATAKA): AICC President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday challenged Prime Minister Modi to answer whether there was a hidden agenda of sending Reddy brothers to the legislative assembly.

Addressing a mammoth election gathering at Aurad town of Bidar district on Thursday, Gandhi said, "Let Modi tell people why he is tight-lipped on Nirav Modi though he has escaped from the country after looting the wealth of the country and why the union government has raised the value of the Rafale fighter jet deal from Rs. 700 crore to Rs. 1500 crore."

Rahul Gandhi said that businesses had come to a standstill after introduction of GST, labelled Gabbar Singh Tax by Gandhi and he further accused Modi of trying to induct the Reddy brothers and their supporters into the state assembly. He termed the Reddy brothers and their gang as Gabbar, Sambha, Kalia and collectively referred to them as Gabbar Singh Gang.  According to Gandhi, Gabbar Singh Gang comprises of B. S. Yeddyurappa, Reddy brothers and others who he said had looted the money of the State when BJP was in power in Karnataka and had become a burden to the people.  

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having no issues to talk of with regards to Karnataka as chief minister Siddaramaiah has implemented many welfare measures and has earned appreciation of the people of the State.

That is why Modi prefers to speak about me and insults me in public. It is unbecoming of a man holding the post of Prime Minister to speak in such a bad manner against me," he said.  KPCC president Parameshwara, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge AICC in-charge of Karnataka Venugopal and others spoke at the rally as well
 
 

