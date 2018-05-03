Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches campaigning in Karnataka's Sirsi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

SIRSI: Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh launched scathing attack on Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his government in Sirsi on Thursday and accused them of creating division among the people.

Yogi, who was here for campaigning on behalf of his party, alleged that Congress has turned Karnataka into its ATM and looting the state. He said that BJP is fighting the election on the slogan of Vikas (development), Suraksha (security), Sushasan (good governance).

Throughout his speech Yogi tried to strike chord with local people by saying he has come from the land of Lord Rama and Karnataka is the land of Lord Hanuman and it was Karnataka which came to the help of Lord Rama, he said. Recalling the relationship between Goraknath peeth in UP which he represents and the Kadri mutt in Mangaluru, Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala and Adichunchanagiri mutt he said that there is long standing relation between UP and Karnataka which cuts across the north and south regions.

Alleging that under the present government in Karnataka the destructive forces like jihadi, terrorists reared there head which resulted in the killings of innocent Hindus. In UP similar lawlessness had prevailed before the BJP government assumed power, now the terrorists and antisocial elements have fled from UP.

Comparing suicide of farmers in Karnataka with UP, Adityanath said that UP has 23 crore population which is three times higher than Karnataka population, but there is no case of farmers suicide in UP, he said. Criticising Siddaramaiah for dividing the society on caste basis, Yogi said that law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated and the forces like Yasin Bhatkal have taken over. He said that unlike Karnataka government which had waived the loans of farmers in cooperative societies UP government had waived the entire loan of farmers including the loans taken in nationalised banks.

Requesting the people to elect BJP which believes in the principles of Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He requested to elect BJP government in the state to rebring the glory of Vijayanagar empire.

Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, sitting MLA and BJP candidate of Sirsi constituency Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Yellapur candidate Patil, MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary and others were present in the function.