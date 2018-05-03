Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Weak opposition brightens Yathindra’s chances in Varuna constituency

Divided, dispirited BJP and a low-key JD(S) promise to make Varuna constituency the perfect launchpad for Siddaramaiah’s son

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Varuna constituency has been lucky for Siddaramaiah as it helped him become Opposition leader in 2008, and then Chief Minister in 2013. Understandably, it is from this platform that political waters for his son Yathindra will be tested.

The constituency that was carved out from Chamundeshwari during the 2008 delimitation exercise to which three more hoblis of T Narsipura and Nanjangud taluks were added, also comprises several villages including Suttur, which houses a prominent Lingayat mutt.

The Varuna population that constitutes Lingayats, Dalits, Nayakas, Kurubas and Upparas among others, has made the constituency safe for Siddaramaiah as it has voted him to big victories in 2008 as well as 2013, with defeats of his nearest BJP and KJP rivals respectively by margins of over twenty thousand votes.

It was after the untimely death during July last year of Rakesh Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister’s elder son, who was keen to enter politics and so had nurtured the party here for over ten years that Siddaramaiah roped Yathindra, a doctor by profession, into public life.

Known as a “cool guy” who gives people a “patient” hearing, Yathindra has been know to “effectively” move around and reach out to people of the constituency over the last eighteen months.The abrupt exit of B Y Vijayendra, son of state BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa from the fray after holding out a lot of promise particularly to the party ranks has surely upset the rhythm here for the saffron party.And the JD(S) has never been a force to reckon with in the constituency.

