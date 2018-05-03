Yeddyurappa dangles loan waiver bait to woo farmers; manifesto to be out Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ SHIVAMOGGA:Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday reached out to the farming community in a big way and promised them achhe din. While Yeddyurappa assured them of waiver of farm loans, availed through cooperative institutions or nationalised banks, Modi said his government is committed to ensuring that farmers’ income is doubled by 2022.

More promises are on the way. The party manifesto, to be released on May 4, is said to be loaded with many innovative programmes for farmers’ welfare.Apparently making that decisive move which could render even caste arithmetic redundant and draw the farming community towards BJP, Yeddyurappa has made a big push. Participating in a ‘Meet the Press’ programme in Shivamogga, Yeddyurappa said fulfilling the promise on loan waiver would be his first decision after BJP is voted to power.

As the campaign has entered the decisive phase for the May 12 Assembly election and the first round of Modi rallies held on Tuesday appearing to have hit the right note, Yeddyurappa is ready to live up to his billing as a farmers’ leader with real mass base.Yeddyurappa also announced a big hike in support price for agriculture produce that could prevent farmers from committing suicide due to price crash following a bumper crop.

With large tracts of the state being drought-prone, Yeddyurappa has promised completion of all irrigation projects with a grant of `1 lakh crore. Yeddyurappa’s latest assurances coming just an hour after Modi’s online interaction with Raitha Morcha leaders of the state is being seen as part of a clear strategy to wooing the farming community.

Interacting with the party’s Kisan Morcha members via the ‘Narendra Modi App,’ the Prime Minister asked them to visit every farmer in the state and convince them that having a BJP government in the state will help his government to fulfil its promises for farmers’ welfare.Modi rallies held on Tuesday too had clear accent on development and issues related to farmers.

PM Modi to address more rallies in state

Encouraged by the impact of Prime Minister Modi’s first round of rallies in the state on Tuesday, BJP is set to intensify the Modi storm by raising the number of his rallies to be held in the state from the earlier plan of 15 to 21. While Modi was scheduled to devote 5 days between May 1 and 8 to address 15 rallies, the revised schedule released on Wednesday has ramped up the rally count to 21. Now Modi has reserved 6 days to give that decisive push for BJP’s fortunes in Karnataka poll battle. Modi is visiting mining heartland Ballari on Thursday.