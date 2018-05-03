Yeddyurappa reaches out to Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa called upon the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to vote for BJP candidates to see himself as the chief minister of the state “in next 10-15 days”. Participating in BJP’s election rallies in Shivamogga city, Anaveri of Bhadravathi taluk, Holaluru of Shivamogga taluk and Ripponpet of Hosanagar taluk on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa urged the people to vote for his party to have a pro-people and pro-farmer government in the state.

At Anaveri, Yeddyurappa said after BJP comes to power in the state, the government would take up a new technical survey of Boodigere lift irrigation project which was sanctioned in 2008 to provide water in this region. Water would be supplied to lakes of Kumsi and Harnahalli and multi village drinking water scheme too would be sanctioned.

He urged farmers of the district to grow maize in large quantities and assured that his government would provide a minimum support price of `1,500 per quintal for the crop. He said the central government announced an MSP of `1,250 per quintal for maize but the Congress government failed to ensure it to farmers.