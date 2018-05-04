Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP alleges Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ​harassed in Hubli, files complaint with EC

This comes a day after the Congress Party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Karnataka BJP for an alleged violation of the para model code of conduct.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of BJP flag for representational Purposes.

By ANI

HUBLI: Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was harassed and humiliated at Hubli Airport here.

The complaint also stated that the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir district "deliberately did not grant her permission for helicopter landing in the region."

This comes a day after the Congress Party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Karnataka BJP for an alleged violation of the para model code of conduct and representation of people Act, 1951.

On April 27, the Karnataka state unit of the Congress filed a complaint with the poll body demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, and state party president BS Yeddyurappa for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A political slugfest has erupted as the Karnataka assembly elections are slated on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Comments

More from this section

Karnataka polls 2018: Farm loan waiver, cow slaughter bill, sops for women feature in BJP manifesto

Yathindra Siddaramaiah campaigns for his father

Supreme Court directive on Cauvery may cast shadow on Karnataka polls

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity