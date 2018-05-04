BJP alleges Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ​harassed in Hubli, files complaint with EC

By ANI

HUBLI: Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was harassed and humiliated at Hubli Airport here.

The complaint also stated that the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir district "deliberately did not grant her permission for helicopter landing in the region."

This comes a day after the Congress Party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Karnataka BJP for an alleged violation of the para model code of conduct and representation of people Act, 1951.

On April 27, the Karnataka state unit of the Congress filed a complaint with the poll body demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, and state party president BS Yeddyurappa for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A political slugfest has erupted as the Karnataka assembly elections are slated on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)