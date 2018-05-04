Cast vote and get marks for your kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This assembly elections, parents can get two marks each for their kids by casting their votes and registering it at the respective school by showing their ink after voting.The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has made the announcement to inspire parents to vote by offering total four marks if both the father and mother cast their votes. The association said, “After casting their votes, parents can visit member schools of our association and confirm that they voted by showing the indelible ink mark. If one parent votes, then the child will get two marks, and if both father and mother cast their votes, four marks will be awarded to the student.”

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said, “We started this exercise since 2013 assembly elections where it was restricted at one particular school in the city. This time, we are extending it and requesting all our member schools to adopt the same.”

According to him, on voting day, there are parents who treat it as a holiday and go out on vacation. “To attract such parents and make them realise how important their vote is, we have started this programme,” he explained.

The ‘Encouraging Marks” will be added in 2018-19 academic year. In case of pre-primary and Class 10 students, schools will announce rewards and select them through lottery.“We cannot allot marks for pre-primary kids as there is no examination for them. For Class 10 children, the exams will be conducted at the state level. So, for those kids, rewards will be given by having a lucky dip,” he said.