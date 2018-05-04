Congress President Rahul Gandhi promises loan waiver for farmers

By Express News Service

KALAGI: AICCI President Rahul Gandhi announced that it would waive-off farm loan of the farmers if Congress Party comes to power in the country.

Addressing an election meeting at Kalagi town of Chincholi constituency on Friday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi government failed to protect the interest of the farmers. He added that the Siddaramaiah government waived off Rs 8000 crore farm loan. "It is a model for us and Congress would waive off the loan of the farmers," he assured.

Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress comes to power in the Centre, it would give preference for providing employment to women.

As Prime Minister is having no issues to criticise Siddaramaiah government, he is critising me and to Kharge. Previously Prime Minister gave a slogan of 'Beti Bachavo Beti padhao'. Now there is need of changing of thus slogan as ' Beti Bachavo BJP MLAs ke Haatha se' Rahul taunted.