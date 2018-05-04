Congress trying to fool people with its manifesto: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Congress manifesto by terming it as a bundle of lies. He accused the Congress of trying to fool the people to win the electoral battle.Addressing a rally near Kengeri close to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, Modi said, “Congress is trying to fool people of Karnataka with its manifesto. In 2013, they had promised to build one super-speciality hospital in every district, but in 2018 this was revised to one super-specialty hospital for every three districts.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

at a rally in Ballari on Thursday

Referring to the Congress manifesto promise of ramping up turnover of Karnataka’s IT sector from the present $60 billion to $300 billion, Modi ridiculed it as illogical and a lie (“Hawaa, Hawaai”) as he said the figure is many times higher than the entire state budget of `2.09 lakh crore. Similarly, the promise to take BT sector output to $60 billion is a lie (“Hawaa, Hawaai”), he added.

Continuing his attack on Congress, Modi said, Congress fears loss in Karnataka elections and therefore they are spreading lies about hung assembly. BJP will get an absolute majority in Karnataka, he asserted.



“Whenever Congress feels they are losing the election, they start spreading lies that no party will get a majority; there will be a hung assembly and no party will form government. Also, there will be efforts to cobble up a coalition,” he said.“And those people who sing the Congress tune begin to talk about hung assembly, then you can be sure that the BJP, under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, will form the government in Karnataka,” Modi said.

BJP will restore the glory of Bengaluru

With BJP looking at Bengaluru as a fertile ground to contribute big for its ‘Mission 150’, Modi promised to restore Bengaluru’s glory. He blamed the Siddaramaiah regime for all the ills of Bengaluru.“Bengaluru is admired as a Garden City, but Karnataka government is wanting to turn this into a garbage city. The youth in Karnataka turned Bengaluru to a Silicon Valley, but the Congress government turned it into a valley of sin... the talented pool of youngsters in Karnataka made this city the Computer Capital, but in the last five years, Congress government turned Bengaluru into Crime Capital,” Modi said.

He said, “The youngsters with entrepreneurial excellence made Bengaluru a startup hub, but Congress turned it into pothole hub, the Congress government wanted to build a steel bridge in Bengaluru, but in reality, it was a steal bridge.”The PM said that his party is working towards promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’, but Congress is ensuring ‘Ease of Doing Murder’ in Karnataka. He said Bengaluru, which was earlier a City of Lakes, Congress transformed it into a City of Burning Lakes.

Expressing concern at the law and order situation in Benbaluru, Modi said Congress is “drunk with power, which was reflected in the goonda act of a son of a MLA (MLA NA Haris), and a Congress leader assaulting a BBMP official and vandalising the office.”

Earlier in the day addressing a rally in Kalaburagi Modi accused Congress of letting down farmers by not implementing the Swaminathan Committee report. Modi said the Congress party sat on its recommendations. “We have implemented it and have hiked MSP for crops to 1.5 times of the production cost,” he added.

Addressing a rally in Ballari, Modi dwelt on Corruption in Congress regime and accused it of tarnishing the image of Ballari by projecting every one here a thief. “This also made the investors stay away from Ballari and prevented setting up of new industries in the district,” he said.

Krishna marks his presence at BJP rally

Former Chief Minister S M Krishna made his presence felt at the Modi rally near Kengeri in Bengaluru on Thursday, though he did not address the rally. BJP top brass succeeded in their bid to persuade Krishna to participate in the rally as part of an apparent exercise to scotch reports of the veteran leader feeling miffed after the party reportedly failed to give tickets for a few candidates suggested by Krishna. Krishna, who has generally preferred to stay away from public rallies and party campaign programmes, drew lusty cheers from the crowd which was premodimnently from the Vokkaliga belt of Kengeri, Yeshwantpur, Bidadi, Ramangaram and Chennapatna.