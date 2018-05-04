Development, Hindutva are key issues in Karnataka polls: Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council K S Eshwarappa, who is known as a hardline Hindutva leader, says Hindutva, attacks on Hindu activists in Karnataka and development are among the major poll issues in the state.

How do you see BJP’s prospects in the election?

2018 is different from 2013 when unfortunately voters had two options before them — BJP and KJP. This paved the way for a Congress victory. Since the 2014 General elections, the BJP has been sweeping all the polls across the country. Congress is being shown the door in almost all the states. The BJP has a bright chance this time under the leadership of Prime Minister, Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa.

What are the issues BJP is focusing on?

Hindutva and increasing atrocities on women and on Hindu activists, in particular, are among the major issues. Conservation of cows, failure of the Congress government to ensure title deeds to slum dwellers, the issue of triple talaq and the policies and programmes of the Centre will also help the party in the election. So, development and Hindutva will be the key issues in the election.

Being an MLC and Opposition leader in the Council, why were you more bent on contesting from Shivamogga?

It was not my decision. I am loyal party worker, following the instructions of my party. Party president Amit Shah directed me to contest and I am abiding by it.

You are known for making controversial statements?

I always speak the truth. I do not have any inhibitions to speak the truth. Most of the time, people realise the statements I made after sometime and they accept it. Speaking the truth is my strength and I never fear to do it.

Is it a right decision to give party tickets to Reddy brothers and their associates?

The party has not given ticket to Janardhana Reddy. It is clear that the party has no connection with him. His brother got a ticket last time and even this time. There is no confusion in this issue.

Many loyal workers were denied party ticket and some of them joined the Congress. How will the party manage this disgruntlement?

There is no confusion. Many loyal workers did not get party ticket. Party leaders will address this issue. Everything will be sorted out. Now, party workers and leaders have to fight the election unitedly to make Yeddyurappa the state’s CM.



Why do you always target Siddaramaiah?

He claims to be a socialist. But in my view he is an opportunist and that is what made him to contest from a second seat — Badami — as the constituency many Kuruba voters. Is this the secular move of the Congress? He even claims to be a leader of the Backward Classes. What has he done for their welfare in the last five years? Siddarmaiah has failed to give adequate funds for development of OBCs, SCs/ STs in the state.

Shivamogga seat has more Brahmin voters. Congress candidate is a Brahmin. Do you think they are the deciding factor in the poll?

When my party asked me to contest the 1989 polls, everyone in the constituency, including Brahmins, supported me. Brahmins have always supported the BJP and not the individual. They will vote for the BJP this time too. There were rumours that Muslim votes are with Congress. But it is not so. We can not say that one entire community will go with one party. People are mature enough to vote for a party based on many issues.