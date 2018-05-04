Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Don’t know why PM is sympathetic towards father: H D Kumaraswamy

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden respect for his father and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy sought to know why Modi is sympathetic on his father.

Published: 04th May 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA:Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden respect for his father and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy sought to know why Modi is sympathetic on his father. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that during Lok Sabha election campaign in 2014, Modi said he would send my father (Deve Gowda) to the old-age home if people choose BJP.

“Modi, during his campaigns, accused Deve Gowda and JD(S) of not developing the state. Have Prime Minister and his state BJP leaders developed the state and country during their regimes?” Kumaraswamy asked. BJP leaders are afraid that they will lose assembly elections by a big margin and they will be knocking at the doors of other party leaders to form government, he said. Realising this, Modi is now being sympathetic towards the regional party, Kumaraswamy chided.

‘E Sala Cup Namade’ is how Kumaraswamy began his rally at Chadachan. He said JD(S) won’t play 50-50 game with people of the state. “We are confident of winning elections with a simple majority with this ‘E Sala Cup Namade’,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Deve Gowda H D Kumaraswamy JD(S) Narendra Modi

Comments

More from this section

Yathindra Siddaramaiah campaigns for his father

Supreme Court directive on Cauvery may cast shadow on polls

JD(S) faces challenge from a newbie in Holenarasipur constituency

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity