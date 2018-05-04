Don’t know why PM is sympathetic towards father: H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA:Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden respect for his father and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy sought to know why Modi is sympathetic on his father. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that during Lok Sabha election campaign in 2014, Modi said he would send my father (Deve Gowda) to the old-age home if people choose BJP.

“Modi, during his campaigns, accused Deve Gowda and JD(S) of not developing the state. Have Prime Minister and his state BJP leaders developed the state and country during their regimes?” Kumaraswamy asked. BJP leaders are afraid that they will lose assembly elections by a big margin and they will be knocking at the doors of other party leaders to form government, he said. Realising this, Modi is now being sympathetic towards the regional party, Kumaraswamy chided.

‘E Sala Cup Namade’ is how Kumaraswamy began his rally at Chadachan. He said JD(S) won’t play 50-50 game with people of the state. “We are confident of winning elections with a simple majority with this ‘E Sala Cup Namade’,” he said.