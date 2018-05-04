Highlights: BJP Manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections 2018

By Express News Service

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party BS Yeddyurappa on Friday released the vision document for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

The BJP's manifesto under the name 'Namma Karnataka Namma Vachana' not only features a host of sops for women, students, farmers and backward classes but also pushes BJP's core agendas of recommending a ban on PFI, reintroducing prevention of cow slaughter bill 2012 and revival of Bhagyalakshmi scheme.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Agriculture:

Crop loan waiver upto Rs 1 Lakh including all loans from Nationalised Banks and cooperatives

Negilayogi Yojane to provide direct income support of RS 10,000 to 20 Lakh for dry land small and marginal farmers

Rs 5,000 Crore “Raitha Bandhu Market Intervention Fund” to support farmers during price fluctuations

Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore “Sujalam Suphalam Karnataka Yojane” to complete all irrigation projects by 2023

Rs 100 Crore “Raitha Bandhu Scholarship” to enable farmers’ children to pursue agriculture and allied sector courses in the state

“Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012” will be reintroduced. The Gau Seva Aayoga will be re-established

Women:

Loans upto Rs 2 Lakhs shall be given to women-only Self Help Groups at 1% interest

“Mukhya Mantri Smartphone Yojane” to provide women from BPL families with free smartphones

Free sanitary napkins to women and girl students from BPL families and at Rs 1 to other women

3 gm gold thaali and Rs 25,000 for marriage of women from BPL families

Special investigation cell with 1,000 police women, to investigate all pending crimes against women.

Youth:

Free laptops to every student who enrols in a college

Develop 6 “K-Hubs” as the biggest incubators and co-working spaces for startups in India at Hubballi, Bengaluru, Raichur, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Mangaluru.

Social welfare:

“Annadasoha” Scheme to ensure food security for all 300 “Mukhya Mantri Annapoorna Canteens in all districts Rs 1,500 Crore scholarship for STs and Rs 3000 crore scholarship for SCs for higher education

Rs 6500 crore housing scheme for STs and Rs 8,500 crore housing scheme for SCs, Rs 7500 crore housing scheme for OBCs

Waiver of loans taken by weavers upto Rs 1 Lakh within 3 months of forming the government

Celebrate Amarashilpi Jakanachari Jayanti every year

Administration:

Recommend ban on PFI, KFD

Strengthen the Sakala Act

Establishment of “Nava Karnataka Nirmana Task Force”

Interviews to fill Class C and D government jobs will be abolished

Release a white paper within 100 days of forming the government on the fiscal health of the state to show the financial mismanagement by the Congress government.

Enact the “Karnataka Whistleblower Act” to protect those who expose corruption

Education:

Special coaching centres to prepare SC/ST/OBC/ BPL students for entrance examinations like JEE, CAT, KPSC and UPSC

Make BPL category students seeking higher education eligible for zero interest rate loans upto Rs 3 Lakh for degree and Rs 5 Lakh for integrated courses

Health:

Ayushman Karnataka Scheme” to provide poor and vulnerable families a cover of Rs 5 Lakh for treatment

At least 1 Government Medical College in every district

Infrastructure:

Separate ministry to plan and implement projects to ensure clean drinking water using river and surface water for every household in the state

Creation of “Water Supply Grid” to ensure equitable distribution of water to all regions

New Mobile ATMs for every Gram Panchayat that does not have an ATM

Industry and economy:

New Sand Mining Policy to ensure efficient and optimal allocation and mining of sand

Rs 500 Crore “Sanna Vyapari Kalyana Nidhi” for the welfare of small traders through interest free loans for technology upgradation

Culture and heritage:

Ensure revenue from temples is used only and fully for expenditure on temples and related religious activities

Rs 500 Crore “Devalaya Punnaruthana Fund ” for restoration and renovation of temples and mathas

Organise a mega cultural festival named “Nava Karunadotsava” during Dasara

Memorial for Basaveshwara, Madakari Nayaka and Onakke Obavva

Allocate Rs 2,500 Crore to develop tourism across the state

Bengaluru:

Pass a new law, named the “Nava Bengaluru Act”, to cater to the unique needs of Bengaluru

Establish B-RIDE (Bengaluru Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation) to complete the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Network

Formation of “Kittur Rani Chennamma Flying Squads” to attend to distress calls of women in Bengaluru quickly

Double BMTC fleet