JD(S) faces challenge from a newbie in Holenarasipur constituency

Udaya Kumar and K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR (HASSAN): Holenarasipur constituency, in Hassan district, is a JD-S power centre. Of the 14 elections held here since 1952, HD Deve Gowda has won six and his son HD Revanna has won four.This is from where both Gowda senior and junior started their political career.But every election sees tension and fights between JD-S and Congress leaders and workers. This time, this constituency is being watched closely for the high-voltage campaigns with Siddaramaiah roping in BP Manjegowda to take on Revanna.

Manjegowda, former president of state government employees union and a Siddaramaiah loyalist, is Vokkaliga, a dominant caste in this constituency. He can split votes — of 69,000 — which traditionally went to the JD(S) candidate.Manjegowda belongs to Dasa Gowda, a sub caste in Vokkaliga community, is fighting general elections from Holenarasipur for the first time. JD-S leaders are anxious as this sub-caste has a considerable numbers here and it has, reportedly, decided to back a community member this time around. Revanna is from Mullu Vokkaliga sub-caste, which is more dominant.

Besides this caste advantage, the Congress is hoping that CM’s popular schemes targetting OBCs, SCs and STs may secure their win. They are accusing Revanna of having neglected Dalits, backward communities and minorities.The first family of JD(S) seems aware of the threat Manjegowda poses and has stepped up their efforts. They, including the party supremo, had not expected this move from the CM.

The Gowda family has tasted defeat here earlier -- Deve Gowda lost against former minister late G Puttaswamy Gowda of INC in 1989’s assembly elections and in 1999 parliamentary elections. Revanna lost to Congress candidate A Doddegowda (from the Kuruba community) in the 1999 assembly elections.

This elections, there is also rumours that the JD-S workers are unhappy that there is little freedom given them and that every decision has to be whetted by Revanna and family.

That said, Revanna is a veteran in electoral politics pitted against newbies including an independent also named HD Revanna, which JD-S supporters say is there to confuse the voters. Manjegowda also has the added challenge of winning the confidence of veteran Congress workers.

The JD-S leader is focussing on building this constituency as a model with better roads and transportation, and better access to drinking water. His wife Bhavani, who is also the zilla panchayat member, and his son Prajwal are campaigning for him.