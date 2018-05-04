Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karanataka polls 2018: Jayanagar BJP MLA Vijaykumar passes away

BJP MLA from Jayanagar passed away in the wee hours on Friday at around 1 am at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Published: 04th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar (Photo | TC TRavi Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two-time BJP MLA from Jayanagar passed away in the wee hours on Friday at around 1 am at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Vijaykumar collapsed during the election campaign on Thursday evening and was rushed to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology. But doctors efforts to resuscitate him proved futile and he was declared dead by the doctors in the wee hours today. 

A bachelor, Vijaykumar(60) had carved a niche for himself as a humble and devoted man in Public life. State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and leaders cutting across party lines have mourned the death of Vijaykumar.

Dr CN Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, told TNIE, "He was brought to Jayadeva last evening around 7 pm in an unresponsive state, he was pulseless. With prolonged CPR, he was revived. ECG showed massive heart attack findings."

"On mechanical ventilation, he was taken for angiogram with normally functioning stent, which was placed one month back but another artery was fully blocked, which was stented," Dr Manjunath said. 

"But Kumar continued to have repetitive cardiac arrests, then as a last resort we put him on ECMO. His brain was also extensively damaged. He expired at 1 am. He was suffering from high blood pressure for many years," the doctor said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayanagar MLA Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences BJP MLA Vijaykumar Karanataka polls 2018

Comments

More from this section
gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

One person shot at Nashville mall, the suspect in custody:  Nashville police

Yathindra Siddaramaiah campaigns for his father

Supreme Court directive on Cauvery may cast shadow on Karnataka polls

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity