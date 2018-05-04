Karanataka polls 2018: Jayanagar BJP MLA Vijaykumar passes away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two-time BJP MLA from Jayanagar passed away in the wee hours on Friday at around 1 am at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Vijaykumar collapsed during the election campaign on Thursday evening and was rushed to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology. But doctors efforts to resuscitate him proved futile and he was declared dead by the doctors in the wee hours today.

A bachelor, Vijaykumar(60) had carved a niche for himself as a humble and devoted man in Public life. State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and leaders cutting across party lines have mourned the death of Vijaykumar.

Dr CN Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, told TNIE, "He was brought to Jayadeva last evening around 7 pm in an unresponsive state, he was pulseless. With prolonged CPR, he was revived. ECG showed massive heart attack findings."

"On mechanical ventilation, he was taken for angiogram with normally functioning stent, which was placed one month back but another artery was fully blocked, which was stented," Dr Manjunath said.

"But Kumar continued to have repetitive cardiac arrests, then as a last resort we put him on ECMO. His brain was also extensively damaged. He expired at 1 am. He was suffering from high blood pressure for many years," the doctor said.