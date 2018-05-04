Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karanataka polls 2018: Sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar passes away during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency

A candidate for May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology.

Published: 04th May 2018 08:01 AM

Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar (Photo | Twitter @CTRavi_BJP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital here in the early hours today, the party said.

A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI.

Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.

