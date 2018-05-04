Karanataka polls 2018: Sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar passes away during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency
A candidate for May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology.
Published: 04th May 2018 08:01 AM | Last Updated: 04th May 2018 08:01 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital here in the early hours today, the party said.
A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI.
Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.