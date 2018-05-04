Karnataka polls 2018: Farm loan waiver, cow slaughter bill, sops for women feature in BJP manifesto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party BS Yeddyurappa on Friday released the vision document for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. The BJP's manifesto under the name 'Namma Karnataka Namma Vachana' not only features a host of sops for women, students, farmers and backward classes but also pushes BJP's core agendas of recommending a ban on PFI, reintroducing prevention of cow slaughter bill 2012 and revival of Bhagyalakshmi scheme.

"We will waive farm loans upto Rs 1 lakh from all nationalised banks and co-operative societies the moment I become Chief Minister," B S Yeddyurappa said while reading out highlights from the manifesto.

He expressed confidence that the BJP's vote share would jump at least 20% after people read their plan for Karnataka. Playing to their Hindutva agenda the BJP has promised to bring back Prevention of Cow Slaughter and preservation bill 2012, relaunch gau seva aayog to protect local breeds of cows, recommendation of ban on PFI and KFD, efforts to set up an NIA office in Mangaluru, ensuring that earnings of a temple will be spent only on temple and related activities.

BJP has announced a host of sops for women and backward classes. Scheme to provide free smartphones to women of BPL families, free sanitary napkins to girls of BPL families and to other women at Re 1 under Stree Suvidha scheme, 3 gram gold thaali and Rs 25,000 for marriage of women of BPL families, special cell to investigate crimes against women, free laptops for students enrolling in colleges, 300 Annapoorna canteens, Rs 1500 crore scholarship scheme for STs to pursue higher studies, Rs 3000 crore scholarship scheme for SCs, housing for SC/ST communities feature in the manifesto.