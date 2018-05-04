Karnataka polls 2018: Royal Reddy battle on the cards

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will take an upset to displace one of Congress’ senior leaders and the current Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy from the BTM Layout constituency. The constituency’s name is an abbreviation for Bannerghata, Taverekere and Madiwala Layout. Like many others, it has diverse areas within it — from Ejipura’s narrow streets and slums to Koramangala’s commercial hubs and posh localities. However, the most highlighted issues are traffic and flooding during rainfall.

Silk Board junction has earned the dubious reputation of being one of the most congested in the city to the extent that a lot of jokes have been made on it. And until now, there is no short term solution to ease traffic at the junction. In other areas of the constituency too, such as Sony World junction, Hosur Road, BTM Layout and Koramangala, traffic has increased even on the inner roads as motorists use them to avoid the main roads.

Parts of Koramangala (especially ST Bed) and Ejipura were among the worst affected by heavy rainfall in 2017 — compounded by the clogged and encroached stormwater drains in the area.In spite of the prevailing issues, sitting MLA Ramalinga Reddy remains the favourite owing to his political stature. Reddy is known for his simplicity and for being accessible to citizens. He served as the Transport Minister until 2017, and then took over as the Home Minister from K J George. Reddy’s main competitor is BJP’s Lallesh Reddy, the nephew of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy. The constituency has a sizable population of the land-owning Reddy community.

Ramalinga Reddy was elected as an MLA from Jayanagar for four times, and in his first election from BTM Layout in 2008, won a close contest by less than 2,000 votes. But by the next election in 2013, he had consolidated his position and won easily by a margin of over 49,000 votes, which is why a win for any other candidate would be an upset. JD(S) has fielded the current councillor of BTM Layout ward K Devadas. The party’s candidate received only a handful of votes in both 2008 and 2013, and so Devadas is not expected to provide a realistic challenge to the Reddys.

At the ground level, residents who were affected by the floods say no action has been taken post the monsoon. Komal Menda, a resident of Koramangala 1st Block stays on a street which has a storm water drain.She said the drain overflowed with sewage water during the 2017 monsoon, and water also entered homes of several residents. “Construction waste is also being dumped into the drain now. As no action has been taken until now, we (residents of ST Bed) hope that Ramalinga Reddy does not win the election this time,” she said.