Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: SC rejects mining baron G Janardhana Reddy's plea to campaign in Ballari 

The counsel for Reddy said assembly election campaigning was on in Karnataka and he should be allowed to enter Ballari district to campaign for his brother.

Published: 04th May 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

G Janardhana Reddy (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a setback to BJP strongman and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, the Supreme Court today refused to relax his bail condition to enter Ballari district in Karnataka to campaign for his younger brother and party candidate G Somashekhar Reddy.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain the petition and dismissed it.

The counsel for Reddy said assembly election campaigning was on in Karnataka and he should be allowed to enter Ballari district to campaign for his brother.

She said the bail condition should be relaxed and Reddy allowed to visit Ballari district.

To this, the bench said, "Sorry, we would not like to entertain it.

The petition is dismissed".

After spending more than three years in jail, Reddy, a former state minister and accused in the multi crore illegal mining case, was granted conditional bail by the apex court in January 2015.

As part of the bail conditions, Reddy was directed by the court not to visit his home town Ballari, besides Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

G Janardhana Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011 from Ballari and brought to Hyderabad.

In the OMC case, the company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area, spread over Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Karnataka assembly election are slated to be held on May 12 in 224 constituencies of the state and the counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G Janardhana Reddy Karnataka assembly election

Comments

More from this section

Congress President Rahul Gandhi promises loan waiver for farmers

PM Modi insulted Bengaluru by calling it garbage city: Rahul Gandhi

Highlights: BJP Manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections 2018

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity