MLA Vijayakumar suffers cardiac arrest during campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jayanagar’s two-time MLA B N Vijayakumar, one of the most popular BJP MLAs and contesting the upcoming election, suffered a massive cardiac arrest while campaigning in Pattabhiramanagar area in Jayanagar on Thursday evening. Doctors have said his condition was very critical.

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, where the 60-year-old MLA is admitted in the cardiac care unit, said, “He was campaigning in Jayanagar 4th Block when he collapsed after a massive cardiac arrest. He was brought to Jayadeva within 10 minutes. There was no pulse or blood pressure. Post resuscitation, we conducted an angiogram and an angioplasty and have placed a stent. But since he has had cardiac arrests earlier, there was a lot of damage. He is in the ICU and is critical.”

Vijaykumar was on a door-to-door campaign in Pattabhiramanagar and was in a voter’s residence when he had a massive cardiac arrest, a BJP leader informed TNIE. Vijayakumar’s supporters, who were accompanying him, immediately rushed him to Jayadeva Hospital where he was resuscitated and an emergency angioplasty performed to place a stent to ensure his heart pumped normally for proper blood flow. After the procedure he has been placed under close observation.

Vijaykumar has a long-standing problem of high blood pressure. He was recently operated upon at Jayadeva Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital after a couple of days and was advised rest.

“However, he was out for campaigning as there is very little time before the elections. He was advised rest, but he did not listen. On Thursday, while campaigning, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He is in the ICU, and Dr C N Manjunath is treating him,” a senior BJP leader said. A team of doctors at Jayadeva Hospital are attending on Vijayakumar, which, besides Dr C N Manjunath, includes Dr Seetharam Bhat, Dr Ravi Matt, and anaesthesiologist Dr Manjunath.

Two MEP workers injured in stone pelting

Bengaluru: A group of people on Thursday pelted stones at vehicles during a rally led by Nowhera Shaik, founder and president of Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP). Two men, both MEP workers, were also injured in the incident, but no police complaint has been registered so far. A party worker told TNIE that, around evening, the rally was passing through Gopalapura on Tannery Road when a group of miscreants started throwing stones at an open vehicle from which Nowhera was addressing the public. Her security personnel quickly managed to bring her inside the car.