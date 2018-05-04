Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

One person shot at Nashville mall, the suspect in custody:  Nashville police

The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene.

File Image of gun used for representational purposes only.

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE: Nashville police said a suspect is in custody and there's no further threat after a person was wounded inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall.

One person was taken in critical condition to Skyline Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.

Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt.Bill Miller said.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet today that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall, but officers were sweeping the property as a precaution.

