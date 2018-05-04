PM Modi can abuse me, but I will not attack him: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Hyderabad-Karnataka region ahead of the upcoming assembly election for the second time in the last two months, said the party was secular, peace-loving and pro-farmer.

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed an election campaign in Humnabad town on Thursday, claimed that the Congress was a party of Gandhi who loved peace. “Let us defeat the BJP with love in Karnataka,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements targeting him, Rahul said, “He is the PM of India and I will not launch a personal attack against him. I am from India and he is the PM of India and I will never launch a personal attack on him.”

The Congress chief said the party is a secular one and asked the JD(S) if it was a secular party or supporter of Sangh Parivar.On the issue of farmers, Rahul Gandhi said that he went to the office of the Prime Minister a few months back and pleaded for farm loan waiver. But, Modi did not respond, Rahul Gandhi said. “But when I asked the same thing to Karnataka CM, within 10 days of my advise, Siddaramaiah waived farm loans,” Rahul Gandhi said.

While speaking in Aurad town, Rahul Gandhi hurled many questions at Modi. Rahul Gandhi asked if the BJP had any hidden agenda of bringing back the Reddy brothers into limelight once again. Gandhi also slammed Modi over the BJP giving tickets to controversial mining barons Reddy brothers in the elections.

“In film Sholay, there was Gabbar Singh. You brought Gabbar Singh Tax (an allusion to GST) but this time you have gone even further. You have fielded the entire gang of Gabbar Singh. Rahul Gandhi also asked why Modi was tight-lipped on Nirav Modi who fled the country with `30,000 crore. He also hit out at the PM over the Rafale jet deal.

In Bhalki town, Rahul Gandhi spoke on demonetisation and said that the move brought the entire country to a standstill and many people died while waiting in queues outside banks to exchange the demonetised notes.

In an election meeting in Bidar district, the candidates of different constituencies were made to sit off the stage. Congress sources said the party had organised the programme and if candidates sat on the stage, then they have to bear the election expenditure.

KPCC president Parameshwara, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge AICC in-charge of Karnataka Venugopal and others spoke.

(With PTI inputs)